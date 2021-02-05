How to install ffmpeg on Ubuntu 20.04 LTS





FFmpeg is available as a package in the Ubuntu repository. It's installation through the apt get install is the easiest way, but it does not offer the user the option of customization.





To install ffmpeg on Ubuntu 20.04 LTS launch a console and type the following commands.





sudo apt update sudo apt install ffmpeg





Verify the installation.





which ffmpeg







The result is shown below.

/usr/bin/ffmpeg











The /usr/bin directory is where the binary installations get stored automatically on Unix-like systems.







Launch ffmpeg.

ffmpeg





The result is shown in the following screenshot.

Install ffmpeg from source





Compiling and installing from source is the hardest way, but it offers the option to install a specific version, and also the ability to customize the binaries to your specific needs.





Note: The installation from source does not interfere with the system wide installation through apt install, it is separate.

Create the directories for the sources, binaries and builds.





mkdir -p ~/ffmpeg_sources ~/bin ~/ffmpeg_build

Install the packages required for compiling.





sudo apt install -y

autoconf \

automake \

build-essential \

cmake \

git-core \

libass-dev \

libfreetype6-dev \

libgnutls28-dev \

libsdl2-dev \

libtool \

libva-dev \

libvdpau-dev \

libvorbis-dev \

libxcb1-dev \

libxcb-shm0-dev \

libxcb-xfixes0-dev \

meson \

ninja-build \

pkg-config \

texinfo \

yasm \

zlib1g-dev



Install the assembler used by some libraries.





sudo apt install nasm



Install the most common third-party libraries.







sudo apt install -y libx264-dev libx265-dev libnuma-dev libvpx-dev libfdk-aac-dev libmp3lame-dev libopus-dev



There are three common libraries which we need to compile and install directly from their source code.









libdav1d





cd ~/ffmpeg_sources && \

git -C dav1d pull 2> /dev/null || git clone --depth 1 https://code.videolan.org/videolan/dav1d.git && \

mkdir -p dav1d/build && \

cd dav1d/build && \

meson setup -Denable_tools=false -Denable_tests=false --default-library=static .. --prefix "$HOME/ffmpeg_build" --bindir="$HOME/ffmpeg_build/bin" --libdir="$HOME/ffmpeg_build/lib" && \

ninja && \

ninja install



libsvtav1

cd ~/ffmpeg_sources && \

git -C SVT-AV1 pull 2> /dev/null || git clone https://github.com/AOMediaCodec/SVT-AV1.git && \

mkdir -p SVT-AV1/build && \

cd SVT-AV1/build && \

PATH="$HOME/bin:$PATH" cmake -G "Unix Makefiles" -DCMAKE_INSTALL_PREFIX="$HOME/ffmpeg_build" -DCMAKE_BUILD_TYPE=Release -DBUILD_DEC=OFF -DBUILD_SHARED_LIBS=OFF .. && \

PATH="$HOME/bin:$PATH" make && \

make instal



libaom













cd ~/ffmpeg_sources && \

git -C aom pull 2> /dev/null || git clone --depth 1 https://aomedia.googlesource.com/aom && \

mkdir -p aom_build && \

cd aom_build && \

PATH="$HOME/bin:$PATH" cmake -G "Unix Makefiles" -DCMAKE_INSTALL_PREFIX="$HOME/ffmpeg_build" -DENABLE_SHARED=off -DENABLE_NASM=on ../aom && \

PATH="$HOME/bin:$PATH" make && \

make install







Information on the third party libraries.





libx264 free software library for encoding video streams into the H.264/MPEG-4 AVC compression format.

libx265 encodes video streams with around 25-50% bitrate savings compared to H.264.

libvpx free software video codec library from Google for the VP8 and VP9 video coding formats.

libfdk-aac-dev codec library for Android, supports an encoder implementation of the Advanced Audio Coding (AAC).

libmp3lame-dev MP3 encoding library.

libopus-dev codec for interactive speech and audio transmission over the internet.





Download and extract the source code for ffmpeg.









cd ~/ffmpeg_sources

wget -O ffmpeg-snapshot.tar.bz2 https://ffmpeg.org/releases/ffmpeg-snapshot.tar.bz2

tar xjvf ffmpeg-snapshot.tar.bz2

rm ffmpeg-snapshot.tar.bz2



The wget utility, installed by default on Ubuntu 20.04 LTS, helps to download files from the web. After retrieving the ffmpeg source code inside the ffmpeg_sources directory, we unpack it with the help of the tar utility.





Then we remove the archive from the directory.



Compile and install ffmpeg with the command shown below.









cd ffmpeg && \

PATH="$HOME/bin:$PATH" PKG_CONFIG_PATH="$HOME/ffmpeg_build/lib/pkgconfig" ./configure \

--prefix="$HOME/ffmpeg_build" \

--pkg-config-flags="--static" \

--extra-cflags="-I$HOME/ffmpeg_build/include" \

--extra-ldflags="-L$HOME/ffmpeg_build/lib" \

--extra-libs="-lpthread -lm" \

--bindir="$HOME/bin" \

--enable-gpl \

--enable-gnutls \

--enable-libaom \

--enable-libass \

--enable-libfdk-aac \

--enable-libfreetype \

--enable-libmp3lame \

--enable-libopus \

--enable-libsvtav1 \

--enable-libdav1d \

--enable-libvorbis \

--enable-libvpx \

--enable-libx264 \

--enable-libx265 \

--enable-nonfree && \

PATH="$HOME/bin:$PATH" make && \

make install && \

hash -r







The --enable option helps to link a library to the ffmpeg builds. As for the --bindir option, it specifies the location of the binaries.





It may take a while to compile and install; so be patient.









On success you should have the following binaries inside the $HOME/bin directory.











Reload your current shell for the changes to take place.





source ~/.profile









Verify the installation

The which command locates a binary.





which ffmpeg







The result is shown below.







/home/janoroot/bin/ffmpeg





The ffmpeg installed with the help of apt-get is also available under the /usr/bin directory.











Information about the tools in the framework





ffprobe is a standalone executable which is useful to probe a media file for information such as the format and streams. Usually a video has an audio stream and a video one.







A practical example of ffprobe in action is shown below.





ffprobe -show_format -show_streams Downloads/vrak.mp4







The result of the above command is shown below.





[STREAM]

index=0

codec_name=h264

codec_long_name=H.264 / AVC / MPEG-4 AVC / MPEG-4 part 10

profile=Main

codec_type=video

codec_time_base=1/60

codec_tag_string=avc1

codec_tag=0x31637661

width=256

height=144

coded_width=256

coded_height=144

closed_captions=0

has_b_frames=1

sample_aspect_ratio=1:1

display_aspect_ratio=16:9

pix_fmt=yuv420p

level=12

color_range=tv

color_space=bt709

color_transfer=bt709

color_primaries=bt709

chroma_location=left

field_order=unknown

timecode=N/A

refs=1

is_avc=true

nal_length_size=4

id=N/A

r_frame_rate=30/1

avg_frame_rate=30/1

time_base=1/15360

start_pts=0

start_time=0.000000

duration_ts=3503104

duration=228.066667

bit_rate=72521

max_bit_rate=N/A

bits_per_raw_sample=8

nb_frames=6842

nb_read_frames=N/A

nb_read_packets=N/A

DISPOSITION:default=1

DISPOSITION:dub=0

DISPOSITION:original=0

DISPOSITION:comment=0

DISPOSITION:lyrics=0

DISPOSITION:karaoke=0

DISPOSITION:forced=0

DISPOSITION:hearing_impaired=0

DISPOSITION:visual_impaired=0

DISPOSITION:clean_effects=0

DISPOSITION:attached_pic=0

DISPOSITION:timed_thumbnails=0

TAG:language=und

TAG:handler_name=ISO Media file produced by Google Inc. Created on: 02/23/2019.

TAG:vendor_id=[0][0][0][0]

[/STREAM]

[STREAM]

index=1

codec_name=aac

codec_long_name=AAC (Advanced Audio Coding)

profile=LC

codec_type=audio

codec_time_base=1/44100

codec_tag_string=mp4a

codec_tag=0x6134706d

sample_fmt=fltp

sample_rate=44100

channels=2

channel_layout=stereo

bits_per_sample=0

id=N/A

r_frame_rate=0/0

avg_frame_rate=0/0

time_base=1/44100

start_pts=0

start_time=0.000000

duration_ts=10060800

duration=228.136054

bit_rate=127999

max_bit_rate=127999

bits_per_raw_sample=N/A

nb_frames=9825

nb_read_frames=N/A

nb_read_packets=N/A

DISPOSITION:default=1

DISPOSITION:dub=0

DISPOSITION:original=0

DISPOSITION:comment=0

DISPOSITION:lyrics=0

DISPOSITION:karaoke=0

DISPOSITION:forced=0

DISPOSITION:hearing_impaired=0

DISPOSITION:visual_impaired=0

DISPOSITION:clean_effects=0

DISPOSITION:attached_pic=0

DISPOSITION:timed_thumbnails=0

TAG:language=eng

TAG:handler_name=ISO Media file produced by Google Inc. Created on: 02/23/2019.

TAG:vendor_id=[0][0][0][0]

[/STREAM]

[FORMAT]

filename=Downloads/vrak.mp4

nb_streams=2

nb_programs=0

format_name=mov,mp4,m4a,3gp,3g2,mj2

format_long_name=QuickTime / MOV

start_time=0.000000

duration=228.137000

size=5947375

bit_rate=208554

probe_score=100

TAG:major_brand=isom

TAG:minor_version=512

TAG:compatible_brands=isomiso2avc1mp41

TAG:encoder=Lavf58.19.102

[/FORMAT]





The information is structured based on tags so it can be easily filtered by text processing tools, or your custom scripts. As you can see, each stream has an index, starting from 0.









FFplay is a fast media player. It's simplest usage is shown below.





ffplay Downloads/vrak.mp4















ffmpeg is complex. To put it in simple words, it is an open source solution for converting, recording and streaming audio and video.







The following command illustrates how to convert a video from mp4 to avi.











ffmpeg -i Downloads/vrak.mp4 Downloads/vrak.avi













The -i option specifies the input media.







Test the libraries





First let's test the mp3 encoder. FFmpeg does not have a native encoder for mp3, so we have to use the libmp3lame library.





The following command converts a wav audio file to an mp3 one.





ffmpeg -i Downloads/bratjaga.wav -codec:a libmp3lame Downloads/bratjaga.mp3









The -codec:a option specifies the encoding library, which in this case is the libmp3lame one.





Let's test the libfdk-aac-dev library. Being the successor format to mp3, for the music the .m4a extension is used.





The following command converts the audio file to AAC in an M4A container.





ffmpeg -i Downloads/bratjaga.wav -c:a libfdk_aac -b:a 128k Downloads/bratjaga.m4a













As for libvpx, it is the VP8 video encoder for WebM. For the purpose of demonstration, I am going to encode an mp4 video to webm.





ffmpeg -i Downloads/rap.mp4 -c:v libvpx -b:v 1M -c:a libvorbis Downloads/rap.webm









Depending on the size of the video, the encoding takes some time.









Play the encoded webm media with the help of FFplay.

ffplay Downloads/rap.webm











The command shown below encodes a video with good quality by using the libx264 library.

ffmpeg -i Downloads/rap.mp4 -c:v libx264 -preset slow -crf 22 -c:a copy Downloads/rap.mkv









To test the libx265 library, just change the name in the above command.



Final thoughts

