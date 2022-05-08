/ / / / / How to delete all your facebook photos with python





So I decided to write a Python script to purge them all. The code does browser automation using Selenium.



In the beginning, the bot logs in to a Facebook account. Then it starts to scroll through all the photos until it reaches the final one with the main purpose of collecting the URLs for later processing.



As for the next step, it opens each one of the photos in full width and clicks on the menu to find the Delete Photo button. Finally, it confirms the deletion.



Note: This tutorial doesn't teach you how to set up a python selenium scripting environment.



Create the initial script

Once you have managed to open a fresh Python script, do the importing of the following utilities.





1 2 3 4 5 6 7 from selenium import webdriver from selenium.webdriver.support.ui import WebDriverWait from selenium.webdriver.common.by import By from selenium.webdriver.support import expected_conditions as EC import time

webdriver is required to launch the browser, like some type of engine behind automation.

WebDriverWait is used when locating elements from resources that take time to load.

By is used to write an expression for the location of different elements.

EC helps to check for the fulfillment of some type of condition, like waiting until the menu is clickable.

It's a good idea to disable Chrome notifications.



1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 11 12 13 from selenium import webdriver from selenium.webdriver.support.ui import WebDriverWait from selenium.webdriver.common.by import By from selenium.webdriver.support import expected_conditions as EC import time # disable chrome notifications chrome_options = webdriver . ChromeOptions() prefs = { "profile.default_content_settings_values.notifications" : 2 } chrome_options . add_experimental_option( "prefs" , prefs)

1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 11 12 13 14 15 16 17 18 19 20 21 22 23 24 25 26 27 28 29 from selenium import webdriver from selenium.webdriver.support.ui import WebDriverWait from selenium.webdriver.common.by import By from selenium.webdriver.support import expted_conditions as EC import time # disable chrome notifications chrome_options = webdriver . ChromeOptions() prefs = { "profile.default_content_settings_values.notifications" : 2 } chrome_options . add_experimental_option( "prefs" , prefs) # instantiate webdriver interface driver = webdriver . Chrome(chrome_options = chrome_options) # define scroll pause time scroll_pause_time = 0.5 # define wait wait = WebDriverWait(driver, 5 )

Define the web driver instance, pause time for scrolling, and also the WebDriverWait object.





1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 11 12 13 14 15 16 17 18 19 20 21 22 23 24 25 26 27 28 29 30 31 32 33 34 35 36 37 38 39 40 41 42 43 44 45 46 47 48 49 50 51 52 53 54 55 56 57 58 59 60 61 from selenium import webdriver from selenium.webdriver.support.ui import WebDriverWait from selenium.webdriver.common.by import By from selenium.webdriver.support import expted_conditions as EC import time # disable chrome notifications chrome_options = webdriver . ChromeOptions() prefs = { "profile.default_content_settings_values.notifications" : 2 } chrome_options . add_experimental_option( "prefs" , prefs) # instantiate webdriver interface driver = webdriver . Chrome(chrome_options = chrome_options) # define scroll pause time scroll_pause_time = 0.5 # define wait wait = WebDriverWait(driver, 5 ) # login to facebook driver . get( "http://www.facebook.com" ) #target username username = driver . find_element_by_id( 'email' ) password = driver . find_element_by_id( 'pass' ) # enter username and password username . clear() username . send_keys( "youremail@some.com" ) password . clear() with open ( "credentials.txt" , "r" ) as creds: for line in creds . readlines(): plain_password = line break password . send_keys(plain_password) # target the login button and click it login_button = driver . find_element_by_xpath( "//button[text()='Log In']" ) login_button . click() time . sleep( 5 )



Log in to your Facebook account.









total_photos = 0, to keep count of photos that are deleted.

photo_page = your_photos_url_here, the url of your Facebook photo collection.

static_urls = [], URLs to be collected during scrolling.

not_always_true = False, helps to control the termination of the while loop. Define the following variables.



1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 11 12 13 14 15 16 17 18 19 20 21 22 23 24 25 26 27 28 29 30 31 32 33 34 35 36 37 38 39 40 41 42 43 44 45 46 47 48 49 50 51 52 53 54 55 56 57 58 59 60 61 62 63 64 65 66 67 68 69 70 71 72 from selenium import webdriver from selenium.webdriver.support.ui import WebDriverWait from selenium.webdriver.common.by import By from selenium.webdriver.support import expted_conditions as EC import time # disable chrome notifications chrome_options = webdriver . ChromeOptions() prefs = { "profile.default_content_settings_values.notifications" : 2 } chrome_options . add_experimental_option( "prefs" , prefs) # instantiate webdriver interface driver = webdriver . Chrome(chrome_options = chrome_options) # define scroll pause time scroll_pause_time = 0.5 # define wait wait = WebDriverWait(driver, 5 ) # login to facebook driver . get( "http://www.facebook.com" ) #target username username = driver . find_element_by_id( 'email' ) password = driver . find_element_by_id( 'pass' ) # enter username and password username . clear() username . send_keys( "youremail@some.com" ) password . clear() with open ( "credentials.txt" , "r" ) as creds: for line in creds . readlines(): plain_password = line break password . send_keys(plain_password) # target the login button and click it login_button = driver . find_element_by_xpath( "//button[text()='Log In']" ) login_button . click() time . sleep( 5 ) # define total photos deleted total_photos = 0 # get photo page photo_page = "your_photo_collection_url_here" static_urls = [] not_always_true = False







Define the while loop inside the script

Selenium can also be used to scroll through a dynamic page. A while loop helps to go through the whole photo collection and for each one of them fetch the URL and store it inside the static_urls list.





The end of the dynamic page is calculated by an authentic string in the URL of the last photo. You must identify this yourself.





It is required to get the page first.





driver.get(photo_page)



The code with the while loop is shown below.





1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 11 12 13 14 15 16 17 18 19 20 21 22 23 24 25 26 27 28 29 30 31 32 33 34 35 36 37 38 39 40 41 42 43 44 45 46 47 48 49 50 51 52 53 54 55 56 57 58 59 60 61 62 63 64 65 66 67 68 69 70 71 72 73 74 75 76 77 78 79 80 81 82 83 84 85 86 87 88 89 90 91 92 93 94 from selenium import webdriver from selenium.webdriver.support.ui import WebDriverWait from selenium.webdriver.common.by import By from selenium.webdriver.support import expted_conditions as EC import time # disable chrome notifications chrome_options = webdriver . ChromeOptions() prefs = { "profile.default_content_settings_values.notifications" : 2 } chrome_options . add_experimental_option( "prefs" , prefs) # instantiate webdriver interface driver = webdriver . Chrome(chrome_options = chrome_options) # define scroll pause time scroll_pause_time = 0.5 # define wait wait = WebDriverWait(driver, 5 ) # login to facebook driver . get( "http://www.facebook.com" ) #target username username = driver . find_element_by_id( 'email' ) password = driver . find_element_by_id( 'pass' ) # enter username and password username . clear() username . send_keys( "youremail@some.com" ) password . clear() with open ( "credentials.txt" , "r" ) as creds: for line in creds . readlines(): plain_password = line break password . send_keys(plain_password) # target the login button and click it login_button = driver . find_element_by_xpath( "//button[text()='Log In']" ) login_button . click() time . sleep( 5 ) # define total photos deleted total_photos = 0 # get photo page photo_page = "" static_urls = [] not_always_true = False driver . get(photo_page) while not not_always_true: time . sleep(scroll_pause_time) driver . execute_script( "window.scrollTo(0, document.body.scrollHeight);" ) anchors = driver . find_elements_by_tag_name( "a" ) for a in anchors: try : url = a . get_attribute( 'href' ) if url is not None : if "photo.php?fbid=" in url and url not in static_urls: static_urls . append(url) if "1457511254507689" in url: not_always_true = True break else : continue except : pass

Create the delete_photo function

Once the robot has managed to collect the whole URLs of the photos, it runs a for loop on the static_urls list with the only objective of deleting the resources.





Before creating the for loop, the delete_photo function should be defined. The code inside this function locates the following elements.



The menu of the photo.

The Delete Photo button.

It also uses the WebDriver instance to retrieve the photo in full width and height.





1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 11 12 13 14 15 16 17 18 19 20 21 22 23 24 25 26 27 28 29 menu_string = "//div[contains(@aria-label, 'Actions for this post') and @role='button']" def delete_photo (photo_link): driver . get(photo_link) time . sleep( 3 ) menu_button = wait . until(EC . element_to_be_clickable((By . XPATH, menu_string))) . click() time . sleep( 2 ) # Find the button using text el = driver . find_elements_by_xpath \ ( "//*[contains(text(), 'Delete Photo')]" ) el = el[ 0 ] el . click() time . sleep( 0.3 ) confirm_del = driver . find_elements_by_css_selector \ ( "[aria-label=Delete]" ) confirm_del[ 1 ] . click() time . sleep( 1.7 )

As you can see the time module is being used inside the above function. It helps to freeze the time so the resources are fully loaded for the script to process them.











1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 11 12 13 14 15 16 17 18 19 20 21 22 23 24 25 26 27 28 29 30 31 32 33 34 35 36 37 38 39 40 41 42 43 44 45 46 47 48 49 50 51 52 53 54 55 56 57 58 59 60 61 62 63 64 65 66 67 68 69 70 71 72 73 74 75 76 77 78 79 80 81 82 83 84 85 86 87 88 89 90 91 92 93 94 95 96 97 98 99 100 101 102 103 104 105 106 107 108 109 110 111 112 113 114 115 116 117 118 119 120 121 122 123 124 125 from selenium import webdriver from selenium.webdriver.support.ui import WebDriverWait from selenium.webdriver.common.by import By from selenium.webdriver.support import expted_conditions as EC import time # disable chrome notifications chrome_options = webdriver . ChromeOptions() prefs = { "profile.default_content_settings_values.notifications" : 2 } chrome_options . add_experimental_option( "prefs" , prefs) # instantiate webdriver interface driver = webdriver . Chrome(chrome_options = chrome_options) # define scroll pause time scroll_pause_time = 0.5 # define wait wait = WebDriverWait(driver, 5 ) # login to facebook driver . get( "http://www.facebook.com" ) #target username username = driver . find_element_by_id( 'email' ) password = driver . find_element_by_id( 'pass' ) # enter username and password username . clear() username . send_keys( "youremail@some.com" ) password . clear() with open ( "credentials.txt" , "r" ) as creds: for line in creds . readlines(): plain_password = line break password . send_keys(plain_password) # target the login button and click it login_button = driver . find_element_by_xpath( "//button[text()='Log In']" ) login_button . click() time . sleep( 5 ) # define total photos deleted total_photos = 0 # get photo page photo_page = "" static_urls = [] not_always_true = False driver . get(photo_page) while not not_always_true: time . sleep(scroll_pause_time) driver . execute_script( "window.scrollTo(0, document.body.scrollHeight);" ) anchors = driver . find_elements_by_tag_name( "a" ) for a in anchors: try : url = a . get_attribute( 'href' ) if url is not None : if "photo.php?fbid=" in url and url not in static_urls: static_urls . append(url) if "1457511254507689" in url: not_always_true = True break else : continue except : pass menu_string = "//div[contains(@aria-label, 'Actions for this post') and @role='button']" def delete_photo (photo_link): driver . get(photo_link) time . sleep( 3 ) menu_button = wait . until(EC . element_to_be_clickable((By . XPATH, menu_string))) . click() time . sleep( 2 ) # Find the button using text el = driver . find_elements_by_xpath \ ( "//*[contains(text(), 'Delete Photo')]" ) el = el[ 0 ] el . click() time . sleep( 0.3 ) confirm_del = driver . find_elements_by_css_selector \ ( "[aria-label=Delete]" ) confirm_del[ 1 ] . click() time . sleep( 1.7 )



Add the for loop to start deleting photos in bulk

After the script has finished collecting URLs of the photos, the next step is to run a for loop through them and execute the delete_photo function.





1 2 3 4 5 for photo in static_urls: delete_photo(photo) total_photos += 1 print ( "Total photos deleted: %d " % total_photos)

The final script

1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 11 12 13 14 15 16 17 18 19 20 21 22 23 24 25 26 27 28 29 30 31 32 33 34 35 36 37 38 39 40 41 42 43 44 45 46 47 48 49 50 51 52 53 54 55 56 57 58 59 60 61 62 63 64 65 66 67 68 69 70 71 72 73 74 75 76 77 78 79 80 81 82 83 84 85 86 87 88 89 90 91 92 93 94 95 96 97 98 99 100 101 102 103 104 105 106 107 108 109 110 111 112 113 114 115 116 117 118 119 120 121 122 123 124 125 126 127 128 129 130 131 132 from selenium import webdriver from selenium.webdriver.support.ui import WebDriverWait from selenium.webdriver.common.by import By from selenium.webdriver.support import expted_conditions as EC import time # disable chrome notifications chrome_options = webdriver . ChromeOptions() prefs = { "profile.default_content_settings_values.notifications" : 2 } chrome_options . add_experimental_option( "prefs" , prefs) # instantiate webdriver interface driver = webdriver . Chrome(chrome_options = chrome_options) # define scroll pause time scroll_pause_time = 0.5 # define wait wait = WebDriverWait(driver, 5 ) # login to facebook driver . get( "http://www.facebook.com" ) #target username username = driver . find_element_by_id( 'email' ) password = driver . find_element_by_id( 'pass' ) # enter username and password username . clear() username . send_keys( "youremail@some.com" ) password . clear() with open ( "credentials.txt" , "r" ) as creds: for line in creds . readlines(): plain_password = line break password . send_keys(plain_password) # target the login button and click it login_button = driver . find_element_by_xpath( "//button[text()='Log In']" ) login_button . click() time . sleep( 5 ) # define total photos deleted total_photos = 0 # get photo page photo_page = "" static_urls = [] not_always_true = False driver . get(photo_page) while not not_always_true: time . sleep(scroll_pause_time) driver . execute_script( "window.scrollTo(0, document.body.scrollHeight);" ) anchors = driver . find_elements_by_tag_name( "a" ) for a in anchors: try : url = a . get_attribute( 'href' ) if url is not None : if "photo.php?fbid=" in url and url not in static_urls: static_urls . append(url) if "1457511254507689" in url: not_always_true = True break else : continue except : pass menu_string = "//div[contains(@aria-label, 'Actions for this post') and @role='button']" def delete_photo (photo_link): driver . get(photo_link) time . sleep( 3 ) menu_button = wait . until(EC . element_to_be_clickable((By . XPATH, menu_string))) . click() time . sleep( 2 ) # Find the button using text el = driver . find_elements_by_xpath \ ( "//*[contains(text(), 'Delete Photo')]" ) el = el[ 0 ] el . click() time . sleep( 0.3 ) confirm_del = driver . find_elements_by_css_selector \ ( "[aria-label=Delete]" ) confirm_del[ 1 ] . click() time . sleep( 1.7 ) for photo in static_urls: delete_photo(photo) total_photos += 1 print ( "Total photos deleted: %d " % total_photos)



Script in action

To run the script, activate your virtual environment and type:



python fbdeletephoto.py

Note: Make sure to put the name of your script above.







Script deleting Facebook photos





The script running smooth and continuing the deletion process





Facebook detected the script after 249 photos were deleted









Final thoughts

Automation is very helpful when you have to process a lot of data. The script performs without interruption until Facebook detects it as a robot.





As soon as Facebook removes the temporary block, you can run the script again and let it purge photos while you enjoy some type of drink.









About Oltjano Backa Always curious on how stuff works under the hood, hacking has always been my way of materializing the true essence of my soul in the third dimension. My life as a hacker got really interesting when I discovered Python and Ubuntu Linux. Thirsty for knowledge, open-source technologies are my main toys.